More flights are coming back to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. On Wednesday, Preferred Casino Tours announced that they are restarting their casino charter flights starting in March of 2027.

When Spirit Airlines folded last May, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport not only lost its sole commercial carrier, but it also lost its TSA.

That then put a stop to the popular chartered casino flights that flew out of the airport every few weeks.

"Without security, we couldn't check in any aircraft; we couldn't check any of our guests," said John Mitchell, the co-owner of the Aliquippa-based Preferred Casino Tours LLC. "We just basically repositioned planes throughout the network; we fly out of seven different cities, including Pittsburgh, Canton, Akron, and Buffalo. So, we just moved our customers there, and they were very loyal, and they followed us."

Mitchell says that while they were sad to leave Arnold Palmer during the Spirit closer, now that Breeze Airways is setting up shop at the airport, they are excited to bring back their chartered casino flights on Sun Country Airlines.

"I think as a convenience or from a convenience point of view," said Mitchell. "Our customers enjoyed going out of Latrobe Airport, and for us it was one of our favorites. It was actually the first airport we flew out of when we first flew in 1997."

The casino charters will start flying March 26th through March 29th to Atlantic City, New Jersey, and then these charter flights are expected to start taking place each month, possibly going to other gaming destinations like Reno, Nevada, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

For more information on these casino charter flights, you can call Preferred Casino Tours at 1-800-842-7724 or log on to their website at this link.