Powerball numbers announced for world-record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Powerball announced on Tuesday morning the winning numbers for its estimated record-breaking jackpot after a lengthy delay. The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.

Shortly after the numbers were revealed, game officials announced on Twitter there were no winners in the drawing. The grand prize was increased to $2.3 billion.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on November 8, 2022 / 9:41 AM

