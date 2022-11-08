Powerball numbers announced for world-record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay

Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion 00:21

Powerball announced on Tuesday morning the winning numbers for its estimated record-breaking jackpot after a lengthy delay. The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.

Shortly after the numbers were revealed, game officials announced on Twitter there were no winners in the drawing. The grand prize was increased to $2.3 billion.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.