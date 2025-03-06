Gov. Shapiro's budget proposes $5 million to help identify and battle postpartum depression

Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing for universal health screenings to identify postpartum depression sooner.

"By participating in the IOP in this room, I found out and connected with friends how common yet under-discussed how common postpartum and anxiety is," said Jessica Tucker.

Today at the Allegheny Health Network's Alexis Joy D'Achille Center for Prenatal Mental Health, state leaders discussed the importance of early detection and treatment of post-partum depression.

Steven D'Achille is the president of the Alexis Joy Foundation and his wife was one of the women that fell through the cracks.

"We went to five different facilities, crisis centers, health care facilities in her last 13 days desperately pleading and begging for help," D'Achille said. "Each time it was, 'Go home, this too shall pass.'"

Now, Governor Shapiro wants universal screens across the state.

It's part of a $5 million investment to study and prevent maternal morbidity and mortality.

"Governor Shapiro's budget proposal represents a critical step forward, expanding access to screen and support services is vital to reaching more mothers," said Dr. Ewurama Sackey.

So, more lives could be saved before it's too late.

"I'm so thankful for this program, to get me where I am today and I honestly cannot thank my husband and my care team, especially Dr. Sackey because you saved my life," said Tucker.