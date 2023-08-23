Portion of I-79 closed in both directions near South Strabane due to motorcycle crash
SOUTH STRABANE (KDKA) - A major highway in western Pennsylvania is shut down in both directions due to a motorcycle crash.
County dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the call came in just before 10 a.m. for a motorcycle crash.
Emergency responders are on the scene and it's unclear if anyone was hurt as a result of the crash.
