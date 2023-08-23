Watch CBS News
Portion of I-79 closed in both directions near South Strabane due to motorcycle crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOUTH STRABANE (KDKA) - A major highway in western Pennsylvania is shut down in both directions due to a motorcycle crash. 

County dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the call came in just before 10 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. 

Emergency responders are on the scene and it's unclear if anyone was hurt as a result of the crash. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM

