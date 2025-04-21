Looking back at Pope Francis' visit to Pennsylvania in 2015. The Pittsburghers who made the journey to see the pontiff.

As the Roman Catholic faithful in Pittsburgh mourn Pope Francis, many are remembering the pontiff's visit to the United States in 2015.

It was during that visit that Pope Francis made a stop across the state in Philadelphia to celebrate Mass and visit with the faithful. His plane, Shepherd One, touched down on Sept. 26, 2015.

Thousands of people lined the streets, including Pittsburghers who flocked to the other side of the state, hoping to get a glimpse of the Holy Father.

KDKA's David Highfield was sent to cover the visit and keep up with the locals who made the journey. He even had his picture taken with the Popemobile in the background.

On this day of remembering the life of Pope Francis, I’m reminded of 2015 when I had the privilege of covering... Posted by David Highfield on Monday, April 21, 2025

Pope Francis died Easter Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican announced.

Here's a look back at some of the Pittsburghers who interacted with Pope Francis during that 2015 visit.

Jackie Evancho

The then-15-year-old Jackie Evancho, who found fame on "America's Got Talent" as a child, was asked to sing for Pope Francis during his visit. Her performance included "When You Wish Upon a Star," "Can't You Feel the Love Tonight," and "Ava Maria."

The list of other performers for the pope's visit to Philadelphia was impressive. It included actor Mark Wahlberg, comedian Jim Gaffigan, Sister Sledge and the late Aretha Franklin.

"I never even dreamt of seeing the pope, so I think it's going to be really cool," Evancho said in 2015.

Fr. Terry O'Connor

During his visit, Pope Francis presided over Mass at an altar set up at the steps of the tall-columned Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"He's just amazing," said Fr. Terry O'Connor in 2015. "To be in his presence, you just want to like -- you don't know what do. I was moved to tears and I can just see the presence of Christ in him. So, it was just such a blessed trip for me to be here."

Fr. O'Connor is the son of late Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O'Connor. He was one of hundreds of priests who had the honor of assisting Pope Francis with the Mass.

"Just the energy, even though he's 78-years-old, it seems like he's untiring," Joe Kaufman, of Ross Township, said.

Terribly Faithful Towels

A group of local Catholics took the spirit of Pittsburgh with them on their journey to Philadelphia.

The group wore "Francis No. 1" jerseys, and even waved "Terribly Faithful Towels."

"So, the Terribly Faithful Towels? How about that? All the people from Pittsburgh will be waving this and we'll have to let the pope know exactly what this all means," Bishop Zubik said.

Other Pittsburgh natives

Couple Joe and Kristen Masciantonio were moved to tears when Pope Francis kissed their daughter, Gianna, who was a baby in 2015. She and her family live in the Philadelphia area, but they are originally from Pittsburgh.

Gianna was diagnosed with a rare inoperable brain tumor shortly after her birth.

While the pope was riding around Philadelphia in the Popemobile on his way to Independence Hall, one of his guards plucked Gianna from the crowd and took her to the pontiff.

Pope Francis gave Gianna a kiss on the back of her head, where her tumor is located.

"I held her over the fence as far as I could and that's when the Swiss Guard or Secret Service guard grabbed her and took her over and the pope kissed her and blessed her," Joey Masciantonio, Gianna's father, told our sister station KYW.

"I cried like a baby," said Gianna's grandfather, Joe Masciantonio, of Aliquippa. "That's all I can say. It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

Gianna is now a pre-teen. She has systemic JXG, or juvenile xanthogranuloma, a blood condition that caused a lesion on her brainstem, the Bucks County Herald reports. Last week, a fundraiser was held for the family's For the Love of Grace Foundation.

Bishop Zubik and former mayor Bill Peduto in Washington DC

Bishop Zubik was in the crowd on the South Lawn of the White House for Pope Francis' visit.

"You can just feel the electricity mounting as people are so excited to not only catch a glimpse of the Holy Father, but to hear his first message since he arrived in our country," Bishop Zubik said. "It's unbelievable. The pope's going to say what is on his mind. One of the things we very clearly see is that when he wants to speak the truth he's not going to be afraid to say it, but he says it in a way that is very respectful of everybody."

Joining Bishop Zubik in Washington DC was former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. He posted a picture to Twitter from the White House lawn of himself and Bishop Zubik.

Peduto and his chief-of-staff Kevin Acklin were among the 18,000 people who attended the ceremony at the White House.