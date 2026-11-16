Pool City is closing after more than 70 years in business.

The Pittsburgh-area business announced on social media that it would be going out of business. It has seven stores in communities like Washington, Robinson, Greensburg, Ross, Oakdale, Monroeville and Cranberry Township.

"Although the Pool City name will be leaving the Pittsburgh retail market, our commitment to serving local families will continue through our sister company," Pool City wrote in its Facebook post on Saturday.

Valley Pool & Spa has 10 locations around the Pittsburgh area, and the Pool City in West Mifflin will convert to become its 11th location.

Pool City said it will continue to handle customer service, parts and warranties throughout the liquidation process, and after that, Valley Pool & Spa will handle everything. The company said it's working to complete outstanding purchases and deliveries by Dec. 31, and most are expected to be fulfilled.

After the liquidation, Pool City employees will have opportunities to work with Valley Pool & Spa.

"While this chapter of Pool City's history is coming to a close, the relationships we've built with our customers and communities will always matter," Pool City wrote on Facebook. "We hope you'll stop by, visit our teams, take advantage of the store closing savings, and share a favorite Pool City memory with us."

All of Pool City's stores will have liquidation sales while inventory lasts.

The company didn't give a reason for going out of business.