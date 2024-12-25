Pomegranate Fizzes | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Merry Christmas! Toast to the holiday with this fresh cocktail from Rania Harris.

Pomegranate Fizzes

Ingreidents:

¼ cup mint leaves

¼ cup simple syrup flavored with fresh mint

(Remove mint leaves after flavoring the simple syrup)

4 cups pomegranate juice

Chilled club soda

Chilled dry white wine

Directions:

Place mint leaves in a pitcher. Use a wooden spoon to bruise leaves. Add pomegranate juice and simple syrup; stir to dissolve. Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours.

For each serving, fill a glass with ice. Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons pomegranate mixture over ice. Top with club soda and dry white wine (about ¼ cup per serving). Makes 20 servings.

Note:

Syrup may be stored for up to 48 hours after mint has been removed.