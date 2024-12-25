Pomegranate Fizzes | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Merry Christmas! Toast to the holiday with this fresh cocktail from Rania Harris.
Pomegranate Fizzes
Ingreidents:
- ¼ cup mint leaves
- ¼ cup simple syrup flavored with fresh mint
- (Remove mint leaves after flavoring the simple syrup)
- 4 cups pomegranate juice
- Chilled club soda
- Chilled dry white wine
Directions:
Place mint leaves in a pitcher. Use a wooden spoon to bruise leaves. Add pomegranate juice and simple syrup; stir to dissolve. Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours.
For each serving, fill a glass with ice. Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons pomegranate mixture over ice. Top with club soda and dry white wine (about ¼ cup per serving). Makes 20 servings.
Note:
Syrup may be stored for up to 48 hours after mint has been removed.