Pomegranate Fizzes | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Merry Christmas! Toast to the holiday with this fresh cocktail from Rania Harris.

Ingreidents:

  • ¼ cup mint leaves   
  • ¼ cup simple syrup flavored with fresh mint
  • (Remove mint leaves after flavoring the simple syrup)
  • 4 cups pomegranate juice 
  • Chilled club soda 
  • Chilled dry white wine   

Directions:

Place mint leaves in a pitcher. Use a wooden spoon to bruise leaves. Add pomegranate juice and simple syrup; stir to dissolve. Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours.

For each serving, fill a glass with ice. Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons pomegranate mixture over ice. Top with club soda and dry white wine (about ¼ cup per serving). Makes 20 servings.

Note:

Syrup may be stored for up to 48 hours after mint has been removed.

