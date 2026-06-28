Shooting in Indiana County under investigation, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what they are calling an "officer-involved shooting" that took place in Indiana Borough, Indiana County, on Sunday evening.

Officers with the Indiana Borough Police Department were originally dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Indiana Borough. That's when the "officer-involved shooting" took place, according to a news release from state police.

It remains unclear, however, if the officers involved in the response fired their weapons or if officers were fired at.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public. State police are assuming the investigation.