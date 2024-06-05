Police involved in shooting in Brentwood

Police involved in shooting in Brentwood

Police involved in shooting in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police were involved in a shooting in Brentwood on Wednesday evening.

Allegheny County police confirmed there was a shooting on Hillson Avenue. They provided no other details besides calling it an "officer-involved shooting."

Sources tell KDKA-TV a suspect was shot and no police officers are injured. It reportedly happened after a chase.

County police said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.