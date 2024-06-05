Watch CBS News
Police involved in shooting in Brentwood

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police were involved in a shooting in Brentwood on Wednesday evening.

Allegheny County police confirmed there was a shooting on Hillson Avenue. They provided no other details besides calling it an "officer-involved shooting." 

Sources tell KDKA-TV a suspect was shot and no police officers are injured. It reportedly happened after a chase. 

County police said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 5:54 PM EDT

