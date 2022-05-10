Police seek identity of man in connection with North Side mass shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are asking for help identifying a person in connection with the mass shooting at an Airbnb on Easter Sunday that killed two teens and injured nine others.

Pittsburgh police shared surveillance photos of a person on Twitter Tuesday, asking for help identifying him.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the male in these photos in relation to the April 17, 2022 fatal shooting incident on Suismon Street. Police are asking anyone with information to call Major Crimes at (412) 323-7161. pic.twitter.com/XHQmIX5Cwc — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 10, 2022

Two 17-year-olds, Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown, were killed and nine others were injured after shots broke out at a large party on the North Side.

Police said the more than 200 people in attendance, many of them underage, scrambled to escape. Five people were injured jumping out of windows.

Police processed as many as eight different crime scenes.

No arrests have been made, but police believe there are multiple shooters.

Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to call Major Crimes at 412-323-7161.