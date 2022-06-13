Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Madison Star Hopkins

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Westmoreland County. 

Police said Madison Star Hopkins of Greensburg is believed to be in the area of Castle Shannon and Bethel Park after she left Wednesday afternoon.

She's described as 5-foot-10, weighing about 185 pounds with dark hair and green eyes. 

Police said she's driving a dark green Jeep Cherokee with the Pennsylvania license plate KKG 1694. 

First published on June 13, 2022 / 12:48 PM

