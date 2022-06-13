Police searching for missing 17-year-old Madison Star Hopkins

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Westmoreland County.

Missing Juvenile – Madison Star HOPKINS, W/N/F, 17 YOA Juvenile, 5’10”, 185LBS, Dark Hair, Green Eyes, From gbg



She left 06/08 1600 hours, operating a 01 Jeep Cherokee, dark green, bearing PA registration: KKG 1694 believed to be in the areas of Castle Shannon and Bethel Park. pic.twitter.com/0qqvO8ikXG — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) June 13, 2022

Police said Madison Star Hopkins of Greensburg is believed to be in the area of Castle Shannon and Bethel Park after she left Wednesday afternoon.

She's described as 5-foot-10, weighing about 185 pounds with dark hair and green eyes.

Police said she's driving a dark green Jeep Cherokee with the Pennsylvania license plate KKG 1694.