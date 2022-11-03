Watch CBS News
Police looking for suspect after shots fired at officers

By Erica Mokay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for at least one suspect who officials said fired at officers in Swissvale.

Investigators could be seen in the area of Roslyn Street and Hawthorne Avenue on Wednesday night. 

Dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 8 p.m. and more than half a dozen police agencies are at the scene. 

Details are limited, but several streets are blocked off while police investigate. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on November 2, 2022 / 10:10 PM

