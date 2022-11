Police officer shoots dog after being bit in S. Fayette Twp.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A police officer shot a dog in South Fayette Township on Monday night after the dog bit him.

The officer was responding to a call about another person being bitten by the dog on Orchard Drive.

It's unclear if the dog survived.