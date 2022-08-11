Watch CBS News
Police look to identify Swissvale sexual assault suspect

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault in Swissvale.

Swissvale police said on Aug. 4 around 6:10 p.m., a woman was followed by an unknown man along Monongahela Avenue from Church Street. Police said the man sexually assaulted her on the sidewalk near the intersection of Monongahela Avenue and Duquesne Avenue.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault in Swissvale. Swissvale Police Department

Police said they obtained security footage of the suspect, and anyone with information can call Allegheny County police at 1-833-255-8477.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 10:35 PM

