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Active investigation underway in Armstrong County, police say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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An active police investigation is underway in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County, according to the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department.

In a post to Facebook, police are advising the public to stay away from the area of 165 Schenley Road in Gilpin Township due to an "active" police scene. Officials stress that there is no public safety threat, but a heavy police presence remains in the area.

The department added that they will offer further updates as information is available.

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