Police investigating Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times along Penn Avenue and Mill Street in Wilkinsburg.

Approximately 24 markers were on the ground for bullet casings.

Investigators said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Saturday for a man shot at the Get-Go on Penn Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a man shot several times.

Through their investigation, police quickly learned the man drove himself to the Get-Go.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. At this time, there has been no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on whether anyone is in custody or the name and age of the man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.