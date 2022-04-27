Watch CBS News

Police investigating shooting in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Penn Hills.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One person was shot in a home on McFarland Drive on Tuesday night. Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they heard several gunshots.

Police said the gunfire came from the back of the home. Several people were inside the house, according to the authorities. 

No word on the victim's condition or any possible suspects. 

First published on April 26, 2022 / 11:33 PM

