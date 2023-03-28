Police investigating rollover crash and shots fired in McKees Rocks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating an overnight rollover crash and shots fired in McKees Rocks.

According to police, county dispatchers were notified of shots fired and a crash along Singer Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man at the crash scene.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed nearly two dozen evidence markers in the area.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.