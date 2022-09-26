Watch CBS News
Police investigating following shooting in Sheraden

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were on the scene investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were originally notified of a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers arrived and then applied tourniquets to the victim's legs prior to the arrival of Pittsburgh EMS, according to a release. A second juvenile victim also was located with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.

Both juveniles were transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 10:19 PM

