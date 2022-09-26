Police investigating following shooting in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were on the scene investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
Officers were originally notified of a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers arrived and then applied tourniquets to the victim's legs prior to the arrival of Pittsburgh EMS, according to a release. A second juvenile victim also was located with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.
Both juveniles were transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
