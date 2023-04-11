Police clear Pitt's Hillman Library after reports of possible active shooter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have cleared the Hillman Library on the University of Pittsburgh campus after receiving reports of a possible active shooter.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say that after officers were called to the campus to investigate, they found no evidence of an active shooter and found no victims.
Officials say the building has been safely cleared and that students can return to the library to retrieve their personal items.
Stay with KDKA for the latest information on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.