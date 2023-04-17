Police: Man leads troopers on off-road chase before backing into patrol car

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of leading troopers on a chase on off-road ATV trails before backing into a patrol car in Armstrong County.

State police said troopers tried to pull over a vehicle on Keystone Lane in Armstrong Township, Indiana County around 4 p.m. on Friday, but when it didn't stop, troopers chased after it.

Police said they followed the vehicle on ATV trails and continued into Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Troopers said the chase ended when the vehicle backed into a state police patrol car.

The 45-year-old from Ford City had a handgun without a carry license and suspected drugs and paraphernalia, police said.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Armstrong County Jail on unrelated warrants. Charges after the chase are pending.