Police: 15-year-old boy took family member's car, burglarized Pittsburgh-area gas station

ARMAGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 15-year-old boy will face charges after police said he took a family member's vehicle to break into and rob a gas station in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police shared surveillance photos from the robbery at the One Stop gas station in Armagh Borough on Wednesday and asked for help identifying the person and red pick-up truck pictured.

State police said Friday that they identified the person as a 15-year-old boy from Blairsville. Investigators said he had taken a family member's vehicle, a red Toyota Tacoma, and later returned it after the burglary.

Troopers said they were called to a burglary in progress at One Stop on Indiana Street in the borough of Armagh around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was captured on One Stop's surveillance video breaking the glass doors and forcing his way inside the business. Police said he stole "various" items before running away from the scene.

Surveillance footage captured a person wearing dark shoes, black pants, a black leather zip-up jacket, orange and silver gloves and a black face covering. He was also wearing a black hood and black sunglasses.

State police said they were able to identify the 15-year-old boy thanks to help from members of the public who saw his photo.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, will be charged via a written allegation filed before the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department, state police said.