PNC Park ushers union says Pirates offered 5-cent wage increase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's possible the ushers won't help you find your seat at the Pirates home opener on Friday.

Mike Kelly, the head of the union representing the ushers and ticket takers, says with the ushers going on four years without a contract and after the latest failed round of negotiations, it's safe to say not all of them will show up on Friday.

The next vote on the contract is April 16 and Kelly thinks the ushers will reject the Pirates' latest offer of a nickel increase in 2024 and a dime in 2025.

The ushers currently make $9.35 an hour and are fighting for what they call a "fair wage," closer to the national average of $13.80.

The ushers also say the Pirates threatened to take retroactive pay for the hours worked last season off the table if the ushers don't accept this latest offer.

KDKA-TV reached back out to the Pirates and is waiting to hear back.