PNC Park hosts annual 'Coaches vs. Cancer' kickoff event

Coaches vs. Cancer kicks off at PNC Park

Coaches vs. Cancer kicks off at PNC Park

Coaches vs. Cancer kicks off at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Wednesday night, the American Cancer Society held its Coaches Vs. Cancer tip-off reception at PNC Park.

The fundraiser helps benefit cancer research and services.

Coaches Vs. Cancer featured several guest speakers, including cancer survivors and coaches from Pitt, Duquesne, and Robert Morris.

The coaches all discussed their upcoming season as well as their teams' commitments to helping to fight cancer.

To date, the event has helped raise more than $135 million over the past few decades.