PNC Bank employee accused of stealing $86,000 and spending it on gambling

A PNC Bank employee was arrested after she stole more than $86,000 and spent it on gambling, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, 48-year-old Jacqueline Clinton used her position as bank reconciliations operations supervisor to make false credit adjustments, directing the funds to her personal bank account and spending the money at casinos and online gambling sites.

Investigators said Clinton made 10 fraudulent credit adjustments between May and August totaling $86,107 from PNC's Regulation E Disputes General Ledgers and credited the money to her account. The district attorney's office said the funds were meant to be distributed to client accounts for refunds, credit or deposits.

After each deposit, investigators said there were ATM withdrawals at Rivers Casino and casinos in Atlantic City, transactions at online gambling sites and Zelle transfers to herself.

Clinton was fired in September, the criminal complaint said.

Clinton was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, misapplication of entrusted property and unlawful use of a computer. The district attorney's office said she has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 4.