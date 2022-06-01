PNC plans to automate more of its branches

PNC set to automate more of its branches

PNC set to automate more of its branches

PNC set to automate more of its branches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC is set to automate more of its branches.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PNC plans to automate about 60 percent of its branches nationwide in the next five years. The bank said workers will still have jobs, but they just won't be at the teller windows.

Last month, the Oakland and Fifth Avenue Place locations eliminated teller windows.

"Branch locations are still critical," Jim Balouris, executive vice president and retail market manager for southwestern Pennsylvania, told the PG. "But what we do inside the branches will change. Employees will be spending more of their time in conversations instead of doing transactions."