Plum football player punched in head by Pine-Richland player, prompting call for accountability

Video shows a Pine-Richland football player punching a Plum player in the head during a game, prompting calls for accountability.

The video from student cameras on Friday shows pushing and shoving before a Pine-Richland player throws a punch at a Plum player's head. Now Plum is demanding accountability, with the district's athletic director filing a formal complaint on Monday and submitting the video to the WPIAL for review.

In a statement, the district says it is "seeking appropriate review and accountability through that process."

"Our focus remains on the high standard of conduct we set for our own students: competing with integrity, treating others with respect, and demonstrating composure and sportsmanship, especially in difficult circumstances," the statement said.

What that accountability will look like and when the district will get an answer remains unclear.

The WPIAL declined to comment, saying this is a matter for the school districts.

KDKA also reached out to Pine-Richland for comment but never heard back.

Residents KDKA spoke with say what happened on Friday crossed a line, one they want school leaders to address.

"I don't think violence has a place in most things, but especially in something that, at the end of the day, is just a game," said resident Danielle Dinatale. "I know rivalries get heated, but it is not worth hurting someone else."