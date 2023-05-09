Plum police searching for vehicle in connection with multiple mail thefts

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- Plum police are trying to track down whoever is stealing people's mail out of mailboxes.

Police said they're working with the United States Postal Service to investigate numerous incidents of suspects stealing the contents of residential and business mailboxes.

Plum police said they've identified a vehicle of interest. They said on Monday, the driver of a white minivan was seen taking mail out of mailboxes. It may have had a dark colored passenger door, police said.

If anyone has information, they're asked to call 911 or police's non-emergency telephone number at 412-473-3056.