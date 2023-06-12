Watch CBS News
Plum Borough School District announces resignation of Superintendent Dr. Brendan Hyland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Plum Borough School District has announced the resignation of its superintendent, who is taking a new job in the North Allegheny School District.

He'll assume the same position of superintendent there, effective June 30. 

Plum Borough School District says it will appoint its current Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Rick Walsh as the interim superintendent, effective July 1.

The district says Walsh is a 'proven and accomplished leader in education, school safety, and policy development.'

