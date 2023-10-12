Plum Borough Council votes to change name of road to honor borough manager killed in home explosion

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - In the wake of the tragic house explosion in Plum Borough, the Plum Council is moving to honor one of the lives lost.

Borough Manager Michael Thomas was one of six people killed when a home exploded in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood in August.

Plum Council has voted to rename Old Mine Road to Mike Thomas Way.

It will become official once Allegheny County approves the name change.

Thomas had served as borough manager for Plum since 2005.

On a quiet morning on August 12, the entire Plum community was shocked when the Rustic Ridge home went up in flames in an explosion.

An investigation by the fire marshal found all potential factors like wells, pipelines, ground gas propagation, and other utilities were inspected and tested at several levels and all findings to date confirm there were no factors external to the home that led to the explosion, the fire marshal said.

It was determined the explosion originated inside the home.