Fatal Plum house explosion originated inside, fire marshal says

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- The house explosion that killed six people in Plum's Rustic Ridge neighborhood last month originated inside, the Allegheny County fire marshal said on Friday.

The fire marshal said the Aug. 12 explosion's point of origin was inside the home at 141 Rustic Ridge. All potential factors like wells, pipelines, ground gas propagation and other utilities were inspected and tested at several levels and all findings to date confirm there were no factors external to the home that led to the explosion, the fire marshal said.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is tasked with investigating the origin and cause of fires and explosions and said the process is often long and involved. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire marshal said when more information is available, it'll be released to the public. There's no time frame for when the investigation will be complete.

Homeowners are encouraged to install combustible gas detectors. And if you smell natural gas, the fire marshal says you shouldn't turn on any appliances or light switches. Instead you should get out, call 911, call the gas company and stay out of the house.