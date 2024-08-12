Pleasant weather will be sticking around for most of the workweek in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pleasant weather will be sticking around today throughout the Pittsburgh area!

Any Alert Days Ahead? We could see some severe weather over the weekend. Besides that? Nope.

Aware: So far this month we are running 3.1° warmer than average. Today will likely be the third day in a row that will be below average.

Highs today will be near 80 with partly cloudy afternoon skies. Winds coming in out of the northwest at around 10mph for the day will make it feel a little cooler than that.

Humidity levels on the low side will also make it feel comfy and dare I say a little on the cool side for some. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for today. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

When it comes to the weather, this week is looking a little uneventful. Our next good shot at seeing rain comes on Friday with a day of off-and-on rain along with storm chances as an upper low is pegged to sweep through. The upper low will stick around on both Saturday and Sunday bringing rain chances to our area on those days too.

Humidity levels will remain low through at least Friday morning. I have highs returning to the low 80s for highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday. I have highs in the mid-80s on Thursday.

Highs should dip to the mid to low 80s this weekend. Morning lows will remain in the comfy range through Thursday morning with lows near 60 degrees each morning.

Finally, just a heads up that as of 6a, it looked like the development of tropical depression 5 is inevitable.

The storm will be called Ernesto if and when it reaches tropical storm intensity with winds of 45mph or higher. The storm track takes the storm over Puerto Rico and potentially over Bermuda later in the week as a category 2 hurricane.

