Pleasant weather returns on Wednesday in Pittsburgh after Tuesday's storms

Another day, another tornado rolling through our area. According to the NWS, yesterday's tornado near Portersville would have been their forecast office's 24th of the year. That is different from what we at KDKA have, with yesterday's tornado being our 19th of the year, due to us focusing on what we call KD-Country.

Number of tornadoes going back to 1880 in the Pittsburgh area National Weather Service

Using the NWS' numbers, this year is just the third time on record that our area has hit 20 tornadoes in a single year. The other times were in 2021 (28) and 2024 (27). Records go back to 1880.

There was a notable uptick in tornadoes being reported starting in the 1940s with the arrival of radar. Even with the change, the number of tornadoes in recent years has really increased.

We won't see any more tornadoes this week with pleasant weather in place. I have highs both today and on Thursday, hitting the mid-70s.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - July 22, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows Thursday and Friday will be in the cool range, with lows dipping to the mid to low 50s in Pittsburgh tonight and mid to upper 50s on Friday morning. I expect a couple of places to see morning lows in the 40s on Thursday morning.

Skies will be overcast this morning, with partly cloudy skies expected for this afternoon. Winds will be breezy, coming in from the northwest at around 10mph. Noon temperatures will be near 70 degrees, with our daily low temperature hit just before midnight. I have our daily low sitting at 60 degrees.

The weekend is looking fantastic with highs back in the 80s and lows down near 60 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with an isolated storm chance on Sunday. Rain and storm chances will be higher on Monday with a fairly widespread rain event sliding through.

Right now, it appears severe weather will be possible early next week too.