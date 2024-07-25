Pittsburgh's weather turns to comfortable beginning on Thursday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Who's ready for some pleasant weather?

By this afternoon it will be back to "windows open" type of weather with humidity levels on the low side. One of the best ways to talk about humidity is through the dew point.

Dew points will dip from the mid to low 60s this morning to the 50s this afternoon. This change will be notable and will make it feel absolutely fantastic for those getting outside. Humidity levels will be on the low side through at least Sunday morning.

Conditions expected today - July 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

While there is a chance of rain today, it's more in the isolated range. For the past couple of days we have been looking at scattered rain and storm chances.

I am taking out the storm chance for today and am just keeping a slight passing shower chance. The shower chance is being caused by a punch of drier and cooler air moving in.

As of 4 a.m., the leading edge of the cool front is draped across Butler County. The front will slowly slide down to the south, ahead of the front skies are cloudy, and as the cold front slides through this morning, there will be some fog for places that are seeing the cooler air roll in.

The Steelers start training camp practices today, here's how the weather is looking in Latrobe. KDKA Weather Center

Interestingly, model data cools surface air enough to bring in a chance for lake effect rain showers to develop this afternoon from Lake Erie. Anything that develops would be light and very isolated. Normally to get lake effect precipitation you need temperatures to be around 18°C cooler than water temperatures, at around 1k above sea level.

It would be impressive if we saw any lake effect showers today.

The weather pattern remains pleasant and quiet on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning.

I think we hit 90 degrees on Sunday. I just have highs in the mid to low 80s on Friday and the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. Our next good chance to see rain will come on Monday with showers sticking around on Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast: July 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

