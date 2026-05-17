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Pittsburgh's temperatures will reach into the 80s on Sunday with sunny skies

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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Today we will warm up near or in the low 80s! Expect dry conditions and partly cloudy skies for much of the region. 

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Conditions in Pittsburgh this afternoon KDKA Weather Center

An isolated thunderstorm is possible for areas mainly south of Pittsburgh today, while areas north probably won't see a drop of rain. There is no severe weather threat. 

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Places that could see an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Forecast: 

  • 9 a.m.: 67° Partly Cloudy
  • Noon: 75° Stray T-Storm South
  • 3 p.m.: 78° Stray T-Storm
  • 6 p.m.: 80° Partly Cloudy

Record high temperatures are possible on Monday. We are forecasting a high of 89° both Monday and Tuesday. The record Monday is 91° back in 1962, and Tuesday's record is 93° back in 1877. Both days, find ways to stay cool and hydrated, and don't forget the sunscreen as it'll be mostly sunny. 

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Conditions in Pittsburgh on Monday KDKA Weather Center

Late Tuesday into Wednesday will be our next chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 70s.

We cool down near normal Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s.

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7-day forecast: May 17, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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