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Pittsburgh's stretch of sunshine and dry weather continues on Sunday

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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High pressure sticks around all weekend long and into the work week with sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs above normal in the mid to upper 60s and even low 70s! 

Enjoy the perfect fall weather. 

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Conditions at the bus stop on Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

Fall foliage is peaking for the Laurel Highlands and north of Pittsburgh now and will become more vibrant throughout the week.

Today is our eighth day with no measurable precipitation, and we could make it to 12, beating the longest dry stretch of 2026, which was nine days at the end of May through the start of June.

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Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Sunday night will be the full Hunter's Moon, peaking tonight at 12:12 a.m. (Monday).

Our next best chance for showers will be Sunday to kick off November. 

We should end the month several degrees above normal and also nearly 1" above normal for precipitation. 

The above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the start of November. 

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7-day forecast: Oct. 25, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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