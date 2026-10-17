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Two pelicans leave habitat at Pittsburgh Zoo, staff working on return

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Two pelicans have left their habitat at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 

While it is unclear whether they are exploring the zoo's interior in Highland Park or have left the grounds, zoo staff have confirmed they got out of the habitat. 

"The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is aware that two pelicans are currently outside of their habitat," a statement provided to KDKA-TV read. "Our animal care team is monitoring the situation and is actively working on their safe return." 

Back in July 2025, the zoo welcomed the scoop-beaked brown pelicans, along with South American Humboldt penguins, and the two shared the same habitats. 

The pelicans, female Felicity and males Joey and Pierre, came from the Seacoast Seabird Sanctuary in Florida. According to the zoo, the pelicans were rescued and have permanent wing injuries, rendering them unable to hunt.  

"Animal safety and well-being remain our top priority," the zoo's statement concluded. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as the latest information becomes available. 

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