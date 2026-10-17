Two pelicans leave habitat at Pittsburgh Zoo, staff working on return

Two pelicans have left their habitat at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

While it is unclear whether they are exploring the zoo's interior in Highland Park or have left the grounds, zoo staff have confirmed they got out of the habitat.

"The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is aware that two pelicans are currently outside of their habitat," a statement provided to KDKA-TV read. "Our animal care team is monitoring the situation and is actively working on their safe return."

Back in July 2025, the zoo welcomed the scoop-beaked brown pelicans, along with South American Humboldt penguins, and the two shared the same habitats.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announces the addition of some new players to the Kids Kingdom lineup – Humboldt penguins and brown pelicans! Read more: https://t.co/LMkDtH9OXV pic.twitter.com/hvx9iFkLKY — Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium (@PghZoo) July 11, 2025

The pelicans, female Felicity and males Joey and Pierre, came from the Seacoast Seabird Sanctuary in Florida. According to the zoo, the pelicans were rescued and have permanent wing injuries, rendering them unable to hunt.

"Animal safety and well-being remain our top priority," the zoo's statement concluded.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as the latest information becomes available.