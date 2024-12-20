City of Pittsburgh details winter weather plans: "We are ready"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There may not be a big snowstorm now on the horizon, but Pittsburgh leaders say the city is prepared for whatever weather comes this winter.

The salt domes are stocked and plow trucks are loaded up in anticipation of incoming snow and ice this winter.

"We are ready to get whatever comes our way," said Pittsburgh Public Works Director Chris Hornstein.

Pittsburgh Public Works says they devise a plan based on each and every storm, always focusing on problem areas or areas prone to icing first.

"We target areas like the hills, bridges, shaded areas, things like that," said Mike Boyd with Pittsburgh Public Works.

With a commitment to safety under Mayor Ed Gainey's administration, Pittsburgh Public Works has one key thing they want residents to keep in mind this winter.

"If you're driving and see a salt and plow truck, please do not try passing or cut in front of the truck. These trucks weigh 60,000 pounds and they do not maneuver and stop real quick," said Jim Boland.

The city also stressed to park as close to the curb as possible if you don't have a driveway or garage so crews can fit down city streets while plowing.

"This is helpful on some of our tight, narrow streets where our plows need at least 8- to 10-foot minimum for passage," Boland said.

And most importantly, the city says it's your responsibility to clear your sidewalks, but they're asking you to take note of where you're shoveling the snow to.

"Whatever you do, when you're shoveling your snow, put it in your yard, put it somewhere, but we're asking people not to put it back in the street," said Gainey.

"We're working our tails off just to get the road open and then folks throw everything back into the street," said Pittsburgh Public Works Deputy Director Bill Crean.

Pittsburgh Public Works says their goal is to treat every street within 24 hours of the last snowflake and urge drivers to stay home during winter storms so crews can clear the roads quickly and safely.

"We know we're not perfect but we are committed to getting better every single day," Hornstein said.