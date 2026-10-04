Pittsburgh will have chilly temperatures to start the week as fall weather takes over

On Sunday, we start off with cloudy skies and lows in the 40s, then decreasing clouds during the day, bringing more sunshine and slightly above-normal temperatures back into the low 70s.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Our coolest days will be Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Temperature outlook over the next week KDKA Weather Center

We still have plenty of sunshine, but with clear skies in the morning, our lows will be around 40 degrees, so patchy frost is possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Sunshine continues through the end of the week, with highs slightly above normal in the low 70s! Enjoy!