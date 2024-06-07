Pittsburgh wildlife rehabilitation center resumes admissions for animals after distemper outbreak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has resumed admissions for multiple species following an outbreak of distemper cases.

They will now accept raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes, weasels, and minks again.

Distemper is a highly contagious and serious virus that can affect a wide range of animals.

The outbreak started in one raccoon and spread to several others and even skunks at the wildlife center.

The center paused admissions of those species on Monday to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Katie Kefalos, Director of HARP Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said they was forced to euthanize some of the affected patients said the decision was difficult, but necessary to prevent further spread.

She said the outbreak serves as a reminder to make sure your own pets are protected, especially if they ever came into contact with a wild animal.

"Disease can be transmitted both ways so your dog could be carrying something that could affect the wildlife and the wildlife could be carrying something that could affect your family pets. So, we always recommend vaccinations. They are the first line of defense," Kefalos said.

She said this time of year is very busy as more wild animals are brought in, and they look forward to resuming their care for wildlife in need.

If you find an animal in need and aren't sure what to do, you can call HARP's wildlife helpline at (412)-345-7300 x 500.