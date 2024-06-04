Pittsburgh wildlife rehabilitation center dealing with distemper outbreak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is dealing with an outbreak of distemper.

The rescue said it has had to pause new admissions to specific species -- raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes, weasels and minks -- because of the outbreak. HARP says distemper is a "highly contagious and serious virus" that affects a range of animals.

Because of the severity of the outbreak, the organization said it had to euthanize the affected patients. The rescue called the decision difficult but necessary to prevent other animals from getting sick.

"We are taking every necessary step to contain this outbreak and protect our patients," Katie Kefalos, the director of wildlife rehabilitation, said in a news release. "We appreciate the community's understanding and support during this challenging time."

If anyone finds one of the above species, HARP asks people to contact another rehabilitation center, the Pennsylvania Game Commission or animal control.

Meanwhile, the rescue's East Side shelter is also temporarily closed to dog admissions and dog adoptions because of a parvovirus case. The precautionary closure is meant to stop the highly contagious virus from spreading. Workers will sanitize the facility to contain the outbreak.