Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with some light snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This January continues to be on for the record books as we continue to be on our way to a top 20 warmest January on record.

So far this season we have seen 12.5" of snow.

That's the slowest start in four years.

It's not that unusual to see slow starts like that here.

While 7 of the last ten years have seen slow starts with snow totals through today less than 20", we then get a year like 2014 where we started off the season with 42" of snow through today. While our average snow is around 21.5" through today outlier years really play a big role in that stat. While we haven't seen as much snow as you'd expect through now when it comes to the average, we are pretty close to where we have been in normal years.

Snow totals so far KDKA Weather Center

There will be some snow around today with the best chance for snow occurring this morning before 8 a.m. After 8 a.m. it is looking dry for the rest of the day with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the west at 5-15mph. Highs today should hit the mid-30s and I am going to forecast a high of 35°. I have noon temperatures in the upper 20s. Morning temperatures are in the mid-20s with wind chills in the mid-teens.

It's currently the coldest start of the workweek.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is going to be a quick snow chance on Saturday morning with places north of Pittsburgh having the best chance to see some snow.

Temperature vs. Wind Chill conditions KDKA Weather Center

This is all due to a fast-moving mid-level low that will move in from the northeast.

Snow totals will be a light dusting to maybe slightly more than that. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s but Saturday highs are supposed to jump all the way up to near 40 degrees.

We go from snow chances on Saturday morning to rain chances through the day on Sunday.

Sunday highs are expected to hit the low 40s with morning temperatures hovering near 32.

7-day forecast: January 27, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

