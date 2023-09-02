Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and sunny holiday weekend kicks off on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a gorgeous start to the holiday weekend. This is a good weekend to keep the pools open and take a dip!

High pressure continues to keep us nice and dry! Highs will be above normal in the mid-80s and humidity will stay low until tomorrow.

Excessive heat concerns start tomorrow with highs at or near 90 and feeling in the 90s for many. This will not just be for Sunday but through Wednesday. We could have several days in a row that hit 90°. Either way, it will be hot, humid, and uncomfortable outside.

Temperatures this afternoon KDKA Weather Center

Remember, if it's too hot for you it's too hot for your pets. Make sure to take breaks in the shade or indoors. Sunscreen is a must and also drink plenty of water!

We don't see the next chance for rain until Thursday which is still pretty low with highs still in the upper 80s.

Rain chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

By Friday, it looks to cool back down to the upper 70s and low 80s which is normal for this time.

A few showers are also possible.

7-day forecast: September 2, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

