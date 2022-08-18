Pittsburgh Weather: Thursday will be sunny and warm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure returns and builds into the region through the end of the week leaving our Thursday and Friday mostly sunny with highs back near average in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity stays low through tomorrow.

Our weekend gets a little bumpy with the next chance for showers and storms moving in Saturday afternoon and even a better chance Sunday for much needed rain.

Rain chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Humidity will increase so it'll certainly feel like a hot summer day and unstable with rounds of rain so have a backup plan in place if you have any outdoor activity plans.

Next week the chance for showers and storms sticks around as well as the humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast: August 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

