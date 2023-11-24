Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and dry conditions close out the holiday week

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/24)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/24) 02:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving! 

If you're traveling today or Saturday conditions look good with partly sunny skies. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low 40s so bundle up if you'll be outside shopping for Black Friday deals or to see holiday lights. 

hourly.png
Conditions if you're heading out shopping today! KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Tonight, for Friday night football playoffs temperatures will be in the mid-30s so put on all of the extra layers!

pm-football.png
Friday Night Lights! KDKA Weather Center

Sunday highs stay near normal in the mid to upper 40s. Rain returns in the evening around 5 or 6 p.m. and some areas north and east could have snow mixing in! 

Roads will be slick for some so be careful if driving then, and plan accordingly.

sunday-rain.png
Rain moves in on Sunday evening.  KDKA Weather Center

Next week we start off with a few flakes Monday before cooler and dry weather settles in with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. 

The best time to decorate for the holidays if you haven't done so already would be this weekend!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: November 24, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 7:40 AM EST

