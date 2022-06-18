Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny and cool weekend begins

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/18)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/18) 03:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We really cool down for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today will also be breezy with gusts around 20-25 mph. If Dads want to go golf in the morning, it'll be cooler than what we've had with lows in the mid-50s.

am-forecast.png
Tee Time Forecast - June 18, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We are dry for several days so make sure you water your plants when the sun goes down!

The heat returns Tuesday through Thursday with highs nearing 90. The Summer Solstice is Tuesday the 21st at 5:14 AM!

Our next chance for showers and storms looks to return Wednesday.

7-day-forecast.png
7 Day Forecast - June 18, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.