Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny and cool weekend begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We really cool down for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

Today will also be breezy with gusts around 20-25 mph. If Dads want to go golf in the morning, it'll be cooler than what we've had with lows in the mid-50s.

We are dry for several days so make sure you water your plants when the sun goes down!

The heat returns Tuesday through Thursday with highs nearing 90. The Summer Solstice is Tuesday the 21st at 5:14 AM!

Our next chance for showers and storms looks to return Wednesday.

