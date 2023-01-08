Pittsburgh Weather: Snow showers arrive on Sunday evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning lows near normal in the mid-20s before more rain and snow showers arrive in the evening.

Highs get back to the low 40s and rain and snow should begin around 9 p.m. Little to no accumulation is expected for areas north of Pittsburgh but overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Snow estimates as of 1 p.m. on Monday KDKA Weather Center

Areas south of I-70, the ridges of Westmoreland/Fayette County, and the Laurel highlands could get 1-2".

Monday highs get back to the low 40s and we dry out so snow will melt but be safe and give yourself a little extra time on the roads.

The warm-up continues for the week nearly 10° above normal through Friday in the mid to upper 40s with some sunshine!

7-day forecast: January 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

