Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday storms and high winds begin to taper off into evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gusty winds and severe thunderstorms knocked out power and caused plenty of damage around the tri-state area on Saturday.

The wind warning/advisory will end at 8 p.m., and winds will still be breezy, gusting up to 35 mph until late tonight, but then they will calm through the day Sunday.

Cooler air invades behind this strong cold front, with lower dropping to nearly 30 and possibly a flurry or mix of rain/snow showers possible tonight in the Laurel Highlands. Skies will gradually clear Sunday with seasonable temperatures before much warmer air (highs in the 70s) moves in Monday and Tuesday.

While we could see a stray shower in spots Monday and Tuesday, the next chance for widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday and Thursday.

