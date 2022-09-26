Pittsburgh Weather: Monday rain showers, cool temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures to start this week will be on the cool side but warmer weather is on the way.

Today: Low rain chance. Mild.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Most of the week will see temperatures below the seasonal average for this time of the year.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The average high this time of the year is around 70 degrees. In fact, we are back near 70 for highs by this weekend.

The weather isn't really expected to cool down very much for the month of October with both the two-week, three to four-week, monthly, and even the three-month temperature outlooks all seeing strong signals of being abnormally hot.

KDKA Weather Center

Today's weather will see a cool afternoon, even with morning temperatures above the average for this time o the year. Highs today will likely only peak at around 63 for Pittsburgh. Most places should see temperatures in the low 60s.

KDKA Weather Center

Skies should be mostly cloudy with gusty winds of around 20mph. While there is a chance for rain today it is low, with chances higher the farther north you go. Rain chances also are expected to peak at 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. this afternoon.

We continue to have rain chances around Tuesday and Wednesday but it's just an isolated chance. Highs will remain on the cool side. I have Pittsburgh hitting 60 degrees both days. Morning lows will also be on the cool side for the rest of the week. Tuesday morning lows will be in the mid to low 40s.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will also be in the low 40s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!