Pittsburgh Weather: Hot temperatures for Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The heat is back just in time for Memorial Day.

Today: Turns hot with highs near 90

Alert: Wednesday is already painted in as a slight (scattered) storm day. This is a level 2 out of 5…Strong line of storms is forecast to make its way through the area.

Aware: Hot stretch for today and Tuesday.

Highs will go from near 80 on Sunday to near 90 today.

KDKA Weather Center

Hopefully, you can be near the water if you are going to be outside today. I have Pittsburgh hitting 88 for today's high.

KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday will be hotter than today and really will be the best chance so far this year to hit the 90-degree mark.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Early season 90-degree days are always so interesting because humidity hasn't really settled in just yet.

KDKA Weather Center

Dew points (the measure of moisture at the surface) will only be around 60 degrees today. Over the summer dew points will average in the mid-60s. It takes more energy to heat and warm humid air.

This means that during the early part of our warm months, we sometimes sneakily hit 90 degrees where there would be no chance in a month when humidity levels spike.

Today and Tuesday are some days where we benefit from relatively low humidity levels on our way to potentially hitting 90.Just looking ahead our next chance for rain comes on Wednesday as we will see a severe weather set-up.

KDKA Weather Center

A shortwave trough will slide through our area on Wednesday late afternoon bringing a storm chance. At this point, strong straight-line winds will be the main threat with nothing completely being ruled out.